Heston, Lisa D.

With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Lisa Diane Heston, 58, of Atchison.
Lisa is survived by: Mother, Judith Rule of Leavenworth, Kansas; daughters, Jennifer Kay Thompson (Gavin Gray, Emon Thompson) and Courtney McKenzie (Aaron, Layla and Sylar McKenzie); and son Christopher Heston.
Celebration of Life will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, located at the Atchison Event Center (710 South 9th Street). Food is welcome. As published in the Atchison Globe.
