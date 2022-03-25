Hess, Sharon L. 1936-2022

TOPEKA, Kan. Sharon Lee (Haines) Hess, 85, Topeka, died March 22, 2022, in Topeka.
She was born Sept. 7, 1936, in Atchison, the daughter of John Fielder and Gertrude C. (Wyatt) Haines.
She graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy in 1954, and had worked at Blish Mize, where she met her future husband.
She married Robert L. Hess on Oct. 5, 1957, at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Atchison. He survives, of Topeka.
Other survivors include: a daughter, Susan Roberts, Overland Park, Kansas; a son, Dan Hess and wife, Susan, Topeka; and two grandchildren; two step- grandsons; and a step- great-grandson.
Services will be Tuesday, in Topeka.
More information at Legacy.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
