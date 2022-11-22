Hertlein Jr., Clarence G. 1950-2022

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Clarence George Hertlein Jr., 72, Valley Falls, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City.
Clarence worked as a salesman in the welding supply field and at the Midwest Grain Products (MGP) facility in Atchison. He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was born July 30, 1950, the son of Clarence Sr. (deceased 1992) and Teresa M. (Nelson) Hertlein (decreased 2002).
Surviving are: his sisters: Mary Lou Fisher (Doug), Virginia Ann. Burghart, Rita Marie Hertlein and Carol Sue Debacker (Dan); also surviving are nieces and nephews: Deann (Fisher) Kipers (Gregg), Matthew Fisher (Valerie), Michael J. Burghart, Jr., Beth (Burghart) Erb (Tory), Mariah (Debacker) Rickenbach (Philip aka Ricky); and his best friend, considered brother, Scott (Sarg) Morrow (Cindy). Many other close friends and distant relatives also survive.
Clarence was cremated.
Weather permitting, a Catholic burial, officiated by Father Lazar Carasala, will be at Coal Creek Cemetery in Valley Falls at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Those wanting to attend are welcome to do so. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Hertlein Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.