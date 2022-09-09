SALINA, Kan. Brian Lovell Herrs, age 65, of Salina, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Salina Regional Health Center.
Brian was born Oct. 30, 1956, to Arthur and Esther Herrs of Palmer, Kansas.
He graduated from Linn High School in 1974, and the NCK Vo-Tech School Beloit, Kansas, in 1975. He was a talented woodworker, working in building trades his entire career and was the owner of Herrs Acoustical Ceilings.
Brian dealt with diabetes most of his life, but he never let it get him down. He always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He maintained life-long friendships with grade school and high school friends and his hunting and fishing buddies. He was always ready to have fun and if there was any mischief involved, he was probably one of the instigators.
Brian was preceded in death by: his parents, Arthur and Esther Herrs; and paternal grandfather, Ernest Herrs, all of Palmer, Kansas; his maternal grandparents, Martin and Lydia Duensing, Beatrice, Nebraska; and his wife, Patty Herrs, Salina.
Brian is survived by: his daughters and their families: Michelle and Ryker Carter, Tavein, Gemma and Autumn; Karena and Scotty Hunziker, Trevor and Alexis; Stephanie McGinty, Sebastian and Aaliyah; his siblings: Warren Herrs, Purcell, Kansas, Jeanette Specht, Downs, Kansas and Roschelle Bisping, Atchison; his nephews and nieces: Lonny Bisping, Lincoln, Nebraska, Jay Bisping, Erica Herrs, Adam Herrs and Emma-Leigh Herrs, Atchison and Adam Herrs, Purcell.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 15 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 S. 9th St., Salina, KS, 67401.
Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Salina. As published in the Atchison Globe.
