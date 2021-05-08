Henry, Alfred J. 1936-2021

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Alfred James Henry, 84, of Nortonville, died peacefully at home on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Alfred was born Aug. 14, 1936, in Atchison, the son of James H. and Edna L. (Ellerman) Henry.
On Jan. 31, 1959, Alfred married Mary Kay Noll at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Nortonville, Kansas.
Alfreds family includes: his wife of 62 years, Mary Kay; his children: Arlene (Don) Wheeler, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Alicia (John) Robertson, Phoenix, Arizona, Jon (Judy) Henry, Oskaloosa, Kansas, Mark (Dane) Henry, Los Angeles, California, Paula (Lance) Larson, Nortonville, Joe (Cheryl) Henry, Asbury, Missouri; one daughter in-law, Jane Henry, Winchester, Kansas; two sisters, Dorothy Flory, Nortonville and Naomi Hook, Lees Summit, Missouri; 24 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his oldest son, Wayne Henry; his granddaughter, Emily Jean Henry; parents, Edna and James Henry; a sister, Vivian Hoerner; and brother, Donald Henry.
Alfred served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957, serving on the U.S.S. Hornet as a Naval Corpsman.
Alfred and Mary began their married life in Atchison and moved to a farm north of Nortonville, in 1962.
Alfred was a dairy farmer, until 1985. He took up bicycling and retired from farming to bicycle across America, in 1990. He and Mary bicycled and traveled many states, including Yuma, Arizona, where they wintered for several years.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at St. Joseph Catholic School, in Nortonville.
Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, at Ellsworth and 238th Road, Nortonville.
Memorials are suggested to Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church or The Atchison Family YMCA, in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602. Oskaloosa, KS 66066.
barnettfamilyfh.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.