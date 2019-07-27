WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Irene Mae Ogden Henninger, 83, of White Cloud, passed away July 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born Sept. 12, 1935, at her grandmothers log cabin on the Iowa Tribe Reservation to Burns Rusty and Clara Tapsee Ogden.
Irene Lived in White Cloud area all of her life. She worked at Flair Fold in Hiawatha for 10 years, the Iowa Tribe for 20 years, and also worked as a cook for Casino White Cloud for 16 years.
Irene embraced her native heritage as she was always helping with something: like with the Pow Wow Club as a cook for many years, and helping preparing meals for funerals. She had a personality that was contagious, great sense of humor, and always concerned about the other person.
Irene is survived by: her brother, Larry Ogden of Independence, Missorui; one sister, Cass Marlow of Capay, California; her daughters, Darnett (Gary) Jipsen of Red Oak, Iowa, Dawn Miller of Tyler, Texas, Johanna (David) Moore of Blue Springs, Missouri, Dana Utterson of White Cloud, Kansas; her sons, Dwain (Cindy) Pelzer of Malvern, Iowa, Donald (Cheryl) Pelzer of Raymoir, Missorui, Douglas Pelzer of Griswold, Iowa; with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; son Dennis; daughter Deborah; brothers, Roy, Herman, Lyman Ogden; sisters, Mildred Rohr, and Cora Humm.
Drum services are to be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 29, 2019, at the George Ogden Building on the Iowa Reservation at White Cloud. Interment will follow at Tesson Cemetery, nearby.
The family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ogden Building.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made in her name to be used at a later date.
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home , Hiawatha, is assisting the family.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
