Henning, George D. 1939-2023

George Daryl Henning, 83, of Atchison, died on Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Dr. Jason Waters, officiating.

Service information

Jul 7
Visitation
Friday, July 7, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Ave
Atchison, KS 66002
Jul 7
Service
Friday, July 7, 2023
11:00AM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel
800 Kansas Ave.
ATCHISON, KS 66002
