Henning, George D. 1939-2023

George Daryl Henning, 83, of Atchison, died on Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Dr. Jason Waters, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m., on Friday until the time of service at the funeral home.
Burial of his cremated remains will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer or Leukemia Society or to Wounded Warriors and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Daryl was born on Dec. 7, 1939, in Atchison, the son of George W. and Sara Ruth A. Peggy (Carpenter) Henning. He graduated from Atchison High School, in 1957 and enlisted in the United States Navy, in October of 1957. Daryl returned from service to work as the publisher for the Atchison Daily Globe, then the Leavenworth Times, back to the Atchison Globe and then the Northwest Arkansas Times, the Americas Times Recorder and the Cordele Times. He was a former member of Kiwanis and Rotary Club, he had also raised cattle, was a 4-H Leader and enjoyed gardening, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, and spending time with his children and family.
He was married to Linda Mae Kasten in August 1961. They were later divorced. He was married to Mary Louise Bridges, on Feb. 14, 1995. She survives at home.
Additional survivors include two sons, Steve (Debbie Lewis) Henning, and Scott (Kiley Young) Henning both of Atchison; two daughters, Stacy Henning and Anita Henning, both of Atchison; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
His parents, a sister, Darlene Steele; a granddaughter, Alexis Boldridge; and great-grandson, Waylon Messinger preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
