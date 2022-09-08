Helmstetter, Rose M. 1929-2022

DENTON, Kan. Rose M. Helmstetter, 93, of Denton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care Hospital, St. Joseph, Missouri, surrounded by her family.
Rose was born July 27, 1929, in Robinson, Kansas, to Joseph and Marie (Jenkins) Honer. She graduated from Denton High School and attended Highland Community College and received a teaching certificate. Rose taught school at Star School.
She was a member of St. Benedicts Catholic Church and the Womens Council.
Rose enjoyed working outside, her family and her grandchildren.
Rose married Eugene Helmstetter on Dec. 30, 1947, at St. Marys Catholic Church in Purcell, Kansas; they were married for 52 years. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2000.
Survivors include: sons, Tom Helmstetter, Denton, Jerry (Tina) Helmstetter, Denton; daughters, Janie Kennedy, Wichita, Kansas, Patty (Skip) Meranda, Plano, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Lucy Helmstetter, Atchison; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Chuck Helmstetter; brothers, Joe and Jack Honer; sisters; Barbara Will and Betty Delzeit; a grandson, Luke Helmstetter; and a great-grandchild, Hailee Helmstetter; a son-in-law, Marty Kennedy.
Rose was a loving mother and grandmother. She will always be in our hearts.
A private family graveside service and burial will be at a later date in the St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery, Bendena, Kansas.
Memorials are the donors choice and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Helmstetter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.