Helmstetter, Charles F. 1950-2021

TROY, Kan. Charles Francis Helmstetter, 70, passed away early on Monday, Sept. 16, 2021, at home in Troy, after battling cancer for nearly two years.
Charles was born on Oct. 23, 1950, the son of late Eugene and Rose (Honer) Helmstetter of Denton, Kansas.
Charles graduated from Midway High School in 1968.
He served in the United States Marine Corp for nearly 10 years, ending at the rank of Staff Sargent.
While in the Marines, Charles served in Vietnam, Okinawa and the Philippines.
While stationed in the Philippines, he met his soon to be wife, Lucy Durante. They were married on Aug. 12, 1971, at St. Charles Church, Troy and were fortunate enough to Celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this past Aug.
Charles worked for 29 years at Midwest Grain Products.
He was a member of the St. Benedicts Church, Bendena.
Survivors include: his wife Lucy, of the home; mother. Rose Helmstetter, Denton; two sons, Erik (Laura) Helmstetter, Los Angeles, California and Mark Helmstetter, Atchison; a daughter-in-law, Stephanie Helmstetter; two brothers, Tom and Jerry Helmstetter, Denton; two sisters, Janie Helmstetter, Wichita and Patty Meranda, Plano, Texas; and seven grandchildren; Aidan, Madison, Makenzie, Avery, Rose, Gene and Evan.
His father and a son, Luke Helmstetter, preceded him in death.
Charles was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will always be in our hearts.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the St. Benedicts Catholic Church, Bendena, Kansas, with Fr. Michael Guastello as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the St. Benedicts Cemetery, Bendena.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
The body will be cremated, following the visitation.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Benedicts Church, St. Benedicts Womans Council and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
