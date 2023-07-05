Helmick, Charles W. 1942-2023

Charles E. Helmick, 81, Atchison, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.
Graveside services will be Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, with Pastor, Mike Carney officiating.
Charles was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Falls City, Nebraska, the son of Donald G. and Esther (Kuker) Helmick. He attended Falls City High School and later took classes at Northeast Kansas Technical College in Atchison.
He and Judy Franzel were married Valentines Day, 1964, in Auburn, Nebraska. Mrs. Helmick preceded him in death on Jan. 31, 1975.
Charles joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966, serving his country in Vietnam. Charles was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 9, 1968.
He was employed with the Atchison Youth Center as a groundskeeper for over 20 years. He then spent another 11 years as a security guard for Communication Corporation of America, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Survivors include his three siblings, Donald (Barbara) Helmick, Sabetha, Kansas, Connie Roe, Dalton, Wisconsin, and Kenneth (Florence) Helmick, Omaha, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and an infant sister, Karen.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Helmick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.