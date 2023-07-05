Helmick, Charles W. 1942-2023

Charles E. Helmick, 81, Atchison, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.

Graveside services will be Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, with Pastor, Mike Carney officiating.

