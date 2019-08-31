Heideman, Sister Dorothy 1930-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Sister Dorothy (Mary Robert) Heideman, OSB, 89, Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the monastery.
Sister Dorothy was born in Seneca, Kansas, on Jan. 17, 1930, one of nine children of Fred and Laura Blocker Heideman.
After graduating from Sts. Peter & Paul High School, in Seneca, in 1948, she received a scholarship to Mount St. Scholastica College.
She entered the Mount community in 1949, and became a teacher. She taught at schools in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, California, Iowa and Colorado.
After receiving an M.S. in education from Creighton University, she was also a principal for several years.
Earning a masters degree in library science from the University of Missouri - Columbia in 1980, she served as librarian at Donnelly College, in Kansas City, Kansas, from 1981 to 1987 and Benedictine College, Atchison, from 1987 to 2000. After her retirement, she worked in the monastery library.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers, Richard and Lawrence Heideman; and her sisters, Leona Conwell, Mary Cooper, Gertrude Lazalere and Joan Wenger.
She is survived by: brothers, Hubert (Mae) and Fred (Geri) Heideman; her nieces and nephews; and her monastic family.
The vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in the monastery chapel.
The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mounts web site at www.mountosb.org.
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.arensbergpruett.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
