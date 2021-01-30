Hegarty, Sharon 1944-2021

AURORA, Colo. Sharon Hegarty, 76, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021, at the Aurora Medical Center in Colorado. She was born in Atchison, Kansas, grew up in Effingham, Kansas, and graduated from ACCHS in 1962. Throughout her life she worked in the banking business, serving in a variety of positions, and retired from Wells Fargo in 2010. She enjoyed traveling and spending numerous winters in Texas with her three poodles .
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bernice Hegarty of Effingham; sisters, Mary Hegarty, of Denver, Colorado, Virginia (Hegarty) and husband Arthur Miller, of Denver; brother, Eugene Hegarty and wife Angela of Effingham; and brother-in-law, Donald Cole of Aurora.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Cole, of Aurora, along with 14 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will hold a memorial service to celebrate her life in the summer. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.