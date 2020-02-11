Hatchell, Mark W. 1955-2020

FREMONT, Neb. Mark Hatchell, 64, Fremont, entered into rest on Friday, Jan. 24, at Methodist Fremont Health.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1955, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
He is survived by: sister, Penny Hatchell, Omaha, Nebraska; nephew, Luke (Jessica) Hatchell, Omaha.
He is preceded in death by parents, Donald Hatchell and Connie Hankes.
Gathering of family and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15th, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 1538 County Road 10, Mead, NE. As published in the Atchison Globe.
