Paul Ignatius Harris, 74, Atchison, Kansas, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at his residence with his wife and four children at his side.
Mass of Christian burial was at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. A parish rosary began at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Paul will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Benedict Parish, St. Benedict Catholic School, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, or St. Benedicts Abbey. Paul has been cremated under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Paul was born June 7, 1948, in Spalding, Nebraska, the son of Charles Joseph and Frances Mary (Curran) Harris. He attended St. Benedicts elementary school in Atchison and then Maur Hill Prep School where he graduated in 1966. He continued his education at St. Benedicts College (now Benedictine College), in Atchison, graduating in 1970.
Paul and Mary Kay Sittenauer were united in marriage on June 7, 1969, at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Atchison.
Paul worked at Atchison Hospital while attending college, taught Mathematics for one semester at Benedictine College after his graduation, and then began working in construction where he eventually owned and operated Harris Construction from 1977 until 2022 in Atchison.
Paul was a social man known for helping people out, especially the Church and his children on house projects. He was a hard worker who spent his time raising tobacco on his farm and woodworking including designing and building the home where he and his wife have resided. He was an active member of St. Benedict Parish. He was formerly a member of Knights of Columbus Council #723, the St. Benedict Parish Council, and the Fleming-Jackson-Seever Post #6 of the American Legion and was a scout master of Troop #53 of the Boy Scouts. He was an active worker and supporter of the Forest of Friendship where he spent many summers installing the stones in the walkway.
He served with the Army National Guard from 1970 until 1976.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Kay Harris, Atchison; a daughter, Sarah (Charlie) Peitsch, Atchison; three sons, Jeff Harris, Westwood, Kansas, Brian (Marla) Harris, Atchison, David (Jackie) Harris, Atchison; two sisters, Anne Harris, Grand Island, Nebraska, Mary Christensen, Lincoln, Nebraska; two brothers, Michael Harris, Atchison, Edward Harris, Duluth, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ballor; two brothers, Jack Harris and Jim Harris. As published in the Atchison Globe.
