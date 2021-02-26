Harris, Jr., David W. 1964-2021

FREDONIA, Kan. David Wayne Harris, Jr., 56, of Fredonia, Kansas, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly near his home in Fredonia.
There will be a private family celebration of life gathering at a later date. He has been cremated under the direction of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort to the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
David was born Nov. 4, 1964, in Atchison, the son David Harris and Connie (Petesch) Beeson. He served in the United States Army. David enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, astrology and playing poker.
David is survived by two daughters, Amy and Brent Kelley, Atchison, Amanda Beeson, Atchison; two sisters, Denise and Nick Dousmanis, Lee Summit, Missouri, Chandal and Jason Meyer, Blue Springs, Missouri; stepfather, Larry Beeson, Atchison; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents. As published in the Atchison Globe.
