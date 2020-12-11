ST. JOSEPH, Mo. David W. Harry Harris, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Atchison, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Chaplin Dennis Jones, officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral service and burial will be at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service on Saturday at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
David Wayne Harris was born on May 5, 1942, in Atchison, the son of Eldon and Elnora (Cain) Harris. He graduated from Atchison High School in 1962. David worked for 38 years at the Rockwell Steel Foundry in Atchison, retiring in 2004. David also faithfully served in the US Army National Guard.
David and Mary Ann Merrill were married on Aug. 11, 1973, in Atchison. Mary Ann preceded David in death on July 10, 1996. David and Connie Sue Coady were married on March 29, 1997 and Connie survives of the home.
David and his wife, Mary Ann, founded the al-anon group that met at the First Presbyterian Church in Atchison in the 1980s. David and Mary Ann were also very active in their support of Valley Hope Rehab Clinic in Atchison.
David was very adventurous having bungee jumped, gone parasailing, hang gliding, hot air ballooning, rattlesnake hunting, hill climbing motorcycling and mud-a-thons. David flew a stunt airplane and he enjoyed skydiving. At the age of 76 he made his final jump with his daughter, Kim, and her children.
David coached his daughter Kims softball team. He enjoyed traveling all over the world and loved car and drag races. David got to drive 10 laps at 140 mph at the Kansas Speedway.
David was known for his jokes and being quite the prankster, especially with his children and grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He also enjoyed having the most haunted Halloween displays and spooking all that came by. David enjoyed attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren sporting events and people still remember his Oooga horn he played at his grandchildren outdoor sporting events. David and Connie also volunteered with the Atchison Hospital & Auxiliary.
Additional survivors include: two daughters, Kimberly Fry, St. Joseph, Denise (Nick) Dousmanis, Blue Springs, Missouri; stepdaughter, LeAnn (James) Coady, Platte City, Missouri; two sons, David Harris, Jr., Wade (Renee) Zeltner, stepson Robert (Cherrie) Coady, Atchison; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Benton) Hollingsworth.
David was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry, Eugene, and Jim Harris; sister, Joyce Baer.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of David to the Salvation Army or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
