Hargrove, Max 1930-2021

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Donald Max Hargrove, 91, of St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Rushville, Missouri, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Living Community Center, St. Joseph.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison. Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rushville Christian Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Max was born on Jan. 16, 1930, in Effingham, Kansas, the son of Brown and Pauline (Weit) Hargrove. He graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1948. Max was a farmer and purebred black angus cattle rancher. He was active in Future Farmers of America in high school, member of the National Farmers Organization, was involved with 4-H, and active in the Agriculture Movement of the late 1970s. He won several awards in row crop and cattle production. Max traveled locating purebred black angus breeding stock in several states, and Canada.
He was married to Helen Gerety in August of 1953. She preceded him in death in December of 1965. He was later married to Velma F. (Brumley) Price on Aug. 31, 1968. She also preceded him in death on Feb. 20, 2012.
Survivors include four daughters, Jeanne (Kevin) Henning, Parkville, Missouri, Rene (Bill) Cassity, Rushville, Sara (Don) Hinz, Effingham, Kansas, and Sheila (Mike) Larson, Platte City, Missouri; a sister, Geraldine Wohlgemuth, Effingham; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great- grandchildren.
His parents, both spouses; a granddaughter, Bethanney Hinz; a brother, Glenn Hargrove; and an infant sister, Della M. Hargrove, also preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
