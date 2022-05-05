FARMINGTON, N.M. Judith Marie Hargrove, 81, passed away peacefully from this life to the next, surrounded by her loving family on April 27, 2022, at her home in Farmington, New Mexico.
On Aug. 30, 1940, Judith was born in Atchison, to Roy and Florence Cloves.
Judith was a member of the Carol Baptist Church, where she played the organ, piano and bells.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1958. She married Samuel P. Hargrove Jr. of Atchison on June 16, 1961.
They to their home in Kansas City, Missouri, where they had three children, Debra, Perry and Bethany.
Judy went on to work as a paralegal for a law firm in Kansas City. She was involved in her local church as a pianist when she wasnt working. She loved flower gardening, playing the piano and reading the Bible. Judys faith was strong and her resolve steadfast.
Survivors include: two daughters, Debra Hargrove, Taos, New Mexico and Bethany (David) Jones, Farmington; one son, Perry (Stacy) Hargrove, Necedah, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren: Dr. Jessica M. Kysar, Michael A. (Amanda) Hargrove, Sammy G. Hargrove, Daniel P. (Cheyenne) Hargrove, Brian D. Hargrove, Elizabeth M. Jones; and one great-grandchild, Blake Hargrove.
Judith is preceded in death by: both her parents, Roy and Florence Cloves; one brother, Donald (Patricia) Cloves, Bettendorf, Iowa; two nieces, Cindy and Donna Cloves, Farmington; and grandson, Raymond Ozell Kysar, Farmington.
Judith was a loving mother and grandmother, who thought of others before herself.
Though she suffered many trials, you would never know it. She loved life, she loved to laugh and she loved Jesus.
Be still my soul and know that He is God. Stand quietly, He is the Lord. If God is for me, who can be against me? Be still my soul, He is the Lord.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Sunset Memory Gardens. As published in the Atchison Globe.
