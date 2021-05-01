Hansroth, Paul 1936-2021

Paul Hansroth, 84, Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at K.U. medical Center. He had been in failing health for a number of years. Paul was born at home in rural Easton on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1936, the son of Raymond and Marguerite (Holtmeyer) Hansroth. He attended schools in the Easton area and graduated from Easton High School.
He was united in marriage with Edna Pohl on Sept. 30, 1956, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Leavenworth.
Paul was a farmer his entire life in the Easton area. He also worked many years for Chicago Bridge and Iron as a high steel painter on water towers and bridges with his close friend, Duane Lindle. In his retirement years he enjoyed building and repairing cuckoo clocks and ornate bird houses.
He is survived by his wife, Edna, of the home; son, Bret (Arlene) Hansroth, rural Atchison; daughter, Tammy (Tom) Bauder, rural Easton; grandsons, Luke (Jessica) Hansroth, Winchester, Derrick (Nicol) Hansroth, rural Easton, Lee (Josie) Wagner, rural Leavenworth; great-grandchildren, Wade Hansroth, June Hansroth, Gunnar Hansroth and Cobi Frie. He is also survived by his sister, Melissa Kiehl.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Hazel Sass and Virginia Lybrand.
To Honor his request no service is planned. His body was cremated.
Condolences may be left on Pauls online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.