Hanson, Floyd E. 1951-2021

Floyd Eugene Hanson, 70, of Atchison, died on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Amberwell Health-Atchison.
Floyd was born on July 19, 1951, in Palisade, Colorado, the son of Cecil Floyd and Anna Jean (Jensen) Hanson.
Floyd served in the United States Army from Feb. 1970 until Jan. 1973.
He worked from Oct. 1977 until Aug. 2021, for LFM-Rockwell International-Atchison Casting- Bradken Mfg., Atchison in the transportation department as a forklift operator.
He was a former member of the Church of the Living Love, Atchison, was a good neighbor, friend to everyone and would help anyone in need.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and going to the casino.
Floyd was married to Martha Pace on Dec. 18, 1982, in Atchison. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: a son, Floyd E. (Mandy) Hanson, Jr, of Atchison; a daughter, Charlene Hanson-Hixson, Atchison, a step-daughter Lola Mae Pace, of Texas; a sister, Lena Hanson, Grand Junction, Colorado; a brother, Gene Hanson, Grand Junction; and six grandchildren.
His parents; three brothers: Chris, Donald and Arnold Hanson; and one sister, Kathy Hanson preceded him in death.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Russ Cooper officiating.
Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
