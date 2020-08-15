Hansen, Lurena K. 1930-2020

BREESE, Ill. Lurena K. Hansen, 90, formerly of Atchison, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Breese Nursing Home, Breese, Illinois.
Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery, Atchison. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to St. Marks Lutheran Church, Alzheimers Association or Autism Speaks and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Lurena was born June 19, 1930, in Bolckow, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Katherine (Mink) Bowles.
She was the head cook for Atchison Valley Hope for 12 years. Lurena was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church and Womens Democrat Club. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Lurena married Ernest R.E. Hansen on Nov. 14, 1946, in Atchison. He preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2014.
Survivors include: five sons, David E. (Cindy) Hansen, Lebanon, Illinois, Reverend Dr. Dennis M. (Marcia) Hansen, Appleton, Wisconsin, Donald L. (Julie) Hansen, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Daniel Ray (Renita) Hansen, Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Ernest A. (Jodean) Hansen, Lafayette, Louisianna; 11 grandchildren; two step- grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Frances Hurst, Ruby Lee Hottman; a brother, William Bowles; and a granddaughter, Jade Hansen. As published in the Atchison Globe.
