Hanf, Robert 1938-2020

Robert Bob Hanf, Sr, 82, of Atchison, Kansas, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Atchison Medicalodge.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating. Burial will follow in the Sumner Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sumner Cemetery and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Remembrances and condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Bob was born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Atchison, the son of John and Florence G. (Eubank) Hanf. He attended St. Patricks Grade School and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1955.
Mr. Hanf worked as a farmer and also was a Realtor, working at Century 21, then Commerce Realty, and then Colonial Realty. Bob served as a Township Trustee, on the Atchison County Livestock Board, and assisted with the receiving of State Grants to form the Rural Water District # 6. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle.
He was married to Geraldine K. Obermeyer on Nov. 21, 1959. They were later divorced. He was married to Linda Hanshaw in 1993. They were later divorced. Survivors include: two daughters, Rhonda McDermed, Atchison, and Julie Rork, Achison; a son, Robert Bob (Julie) Hanf, JR, Atchison; six grandchildren, Drew Rohlfs, Jimmy McDermed, Jonna McDermed, Blair Flinn, Brock Hanf, and KDee Hommertzheim; and six great-grandchildren.
His parents and a brother, John Hanf, preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
