ATCHISON, Kan. Marlene Anne Hanf, 83, of Atchison, died Dec. 5, 2019, at KU Medical, in Kansas City, Kansas.
Marlene was born on Oct. 2, 1936, in Highland, Kansas, to Melvin (Dutch) and Bernice (Ellsworth) Dorrell.
She married Kenneth E. Hanf, on April 13, 1956.
She worked as a school cook until retiring.
Marlene enjoyed sewing, flowers, cooking, and watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren performing in any activity they were involved in.
Marlene is survived by: her husband, Ken, of the home; sons: Kevin, of Cummings, Kansas, Scott and Brent, both of Paola, Kansas; and daughter, Deana (Douglas) Thom, of Shawnee, Kansas; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Marlene is preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Dwayne Dorrell; and sister, Phyllis Ledbetter.
Family will receive friends, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Kens home.
Marlene has been cremated, with no formal funeral services. As published in the Atchison Globe.
