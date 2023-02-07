Paula Handke, 70, of Atchison, died unexpectedly, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Amberwell Hospital of Atchison.
Paula was born June 19, 1952, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the daughter of Palmer and Olive (Meyers) Bergseth. She attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Atchison High School.
She and Stephen Handke were united in marriage on April 20, 1974, at St. Louis Church.
Paula was employed as a secretary with USD 409, for many years before taking a roll with Achievement Services.
She enjoyed her work with Achievement Services serving for over 20 years, until her retirement.
She was a creative person, and loved to make handmade cards for her family and friends at various occasions. She had a special love for her family and truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: her husband, Steve; two sons, Christopher (Laura) Handke, Easton, Kansas and Darren (Jill) Handke, Hiawatha, Kansas; and four grandchildren: Cooper, Clayton, Morgan and Audrey Handke.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lyle Palmer Bergseth and Harvey Ray Bergseth.
Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at St. Joseph Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Interment was in St. Louis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic School or the American Diabetes Association and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom funeral care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
