Handke, David K. 1957-2023

OREGON, Mo. David K. Handke, 65, formally of Atchison, died Feb.1, 2023, at the Oregon Care Center in Oregon.
David was born Dec. 3, 1957, in Atchison, the son of Kenneth and Betty Elizabeth (Marr) Handke.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1975.
He went on to attend Vo-Tech for automotive repair. In his spare time, he enjoyed music, relaxing, reading and learning about history. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors of David are: daughters; Heather (Chadd) Hayworth, Carolina (Alonso) Mora, Jessica Warner and his grandchildren; Kimber (Carl), Annabelle, Addilynn, Kayden, Savannah, Nathanial, Isabella, Emma and Lucas.
He is preceded by: his parents; brother, Mark Handke; and his significant other, Janet Hamill.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Febr. 10, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Atchison, Kansas with Fr. Jeremy Heppler as officiate.
David has been cremated under the direct care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Oregon Care Center. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Handke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.