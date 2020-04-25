Handke, Angela K. 1970-2020

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Angela Kristin (Madison) Handke, 49, of Leavenworth, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 16, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident near Lansing, in Leavenworth County.
Angela was born Aug. 30, 1970, the daughter of William Bill Madison and Margie (Peterson) Madison, in Fort Scott, Kansas.
Angelas family lived in Adrian, Missouri, during her early childhood, prior to moving to Columbus, Kansas, before moving to Fort Scott, in 1980.
She then attended Fort Scott schools and was in the FSHS graduating class of 1988. In high school, Angela was active in various sports and clubs. She earned her associate of science degree at Fort Scott Community College, in 1990.
She married Robert James Handke, of Atchison, on June 10, 2000.
She met Robert on a blind date in Wichita, which was setup through their mutual friend, Denise.
While living in Atchison, Angela worked for Blish Mize, Independent Living Center of Atchison, and K&L Greenhouse. She loved working at the greenhouse.
Angela went back to college in 2004, and earned her bachelor of science in health information management, from the University of Kansas in 2006.
After graduation, she worked for Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, in Kansas City, as their medical records manager, until they moved to Lawrence in 2009.
Angela worked as a practice consultant for the Kansas Foundation for Medical Care, while Robert was attending the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy.
Robert and Angela purchased a home in rural Leavenworth in 2016, and began their present careers with the U.S. Army at Fort Leavenworth, he as a staff pharmacist and her as a voucher examiner.
Angela loved to travel and explore, she lived in India for several months prior to marriage. Her favorite place was Hawaii, where she and Robert took several long vacations during their years together.
She was a fantastic cook and could grow anything, just ask Roberts classmates and co-workers. She was known to have a contagious smile, funny personality, huge heart and kind soul. She will be missed so much!
Angela is survived by: her husband of 20 years come June, Robert Handke; her mother, Margie Madison; brother, Tom (Tally) Madison; two nieces she adored, Kendall and Lauren Madison; and their mother, Lindsay; and several pets special to her.
In addition, she is survived by: in-laws Robert and Frances Handke; brothers-in-law: Gary (Kathy) Handke, Wayne (Terri) Handke, Glen (Jennifer) Handke and Phillip (Robin) Handke; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Ron) Lutz and Karen (Nelson) Birkinsha.
Also surviving are: aunts and uncles of the Madison family: Nora Karleskint, Norma Kramer, Warren Madison, Cathy (Pat) Thomas, Frank (Deb) Madison and Claude Madison; aunts and uncles of the Peterson Family: Harry Sonny (Edith) Peterson, Mary Lou Schafer, Frank Peterson, Von (Susan) Peterson and Verna May Sissy (Jay) Mall; and many cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Bill Madison; aunts, Carol (Madison) Lefever and Joyce Peterson; and uncles: Pat Peterson, Bill Peterson, Ben Karleskint and Bill Kramer.
Following cremation, memorial services will be announced for a later date by the Cheney Witt Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fort Scott Paws & Claws Animal Shelter, or the Bill Madison Scholarship Fund, and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 South Main, Fort Scott, KS 66701.
Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
