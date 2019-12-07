Hamon, Melvin L.

Melvin L. Hamon
Survived by: wife, Helen; children: Brent (Lea) Hamon, Lisa Greene, Mandy (John) Luce, Stace (Amy) Hamon and Shanda (Derrick) Pitchanau; siblings, Gary (Harriett) Hamon and Marilyn (Andy) Wilson; grandchildren: Shaun, Jessica, Kelsey, Taylor, Aniya, Jordan, Jacob, Benjamin, Ethan, Kylie, Dylan, Angelica, Javan and Van; many family and friends.
Melvin retired from Union Pacific Railroad, after 40 years.
Visitation: from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Westlawn Hillcrest.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, 909 Central Ave., Horton, KS.
Interment held at Muscotah Cemetery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.