Helen I. Hamon
DES MOINES, Iowa Helen I. Hamon, 96, formerly of Muscotah, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Des Moines.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Atchison.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
