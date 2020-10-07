Hamm, Robert Hamm, Betty L. 1927-2020 1929-2020

Hamm, Betty L.
1929-2020
It is with both sadness and joy that we celebrate the lives well lived on the passing of Robert (Bob) Franklin Hamm, 93, on Aug. 26, 2020, and Betty Lou (Jansen) Hamm, 90, on Sept. 13, 2020. Just eighteen days apart. Both died peacefully under hospice care with their loving daughter by their sides.
Bob was born in Atchison, Kansas, in 1927 to Franklin J. and Helen Miller Hamm and was the oldest of four siblings. Betty was born in Atchison in 1929 to George and Bertha Davenport Jansen and was the second youngest of five siblings.
Bob and Betty both graduated from Atchison High School. Growing up Bob attended schools in Atchison, Dallas & Houston, Texas, and back again, graduating in Atchison. After high school, Bob attended the University of Kansas as a member of Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity until he joined the Navy in early 1945 where he became a Pharmacists Mate. His enlistment papers listed his leisure time activities of Model airplanes and Dancing, while the talent for public entertainment section reflected Trumpet by note, 6 years.
Bob was stationed in Idaho and California until the end of the war and was called back to the service for the Korean War in early 1951 as a Hospital Corpsman. Bob and Betty began dating shortly after Bettys graduation from high school in 1947. They were married at the Methodist Church in Atchison on Nov. 19, 1948. The reception was held at 1510 Santa Fe St. in Atchison, Bettys childhood home.
Bob had a long and successful career with PPG Industries in the Glass Division and held positions as salesman and then branch manager first in Topeka and then in Wichita, Kansas, before transferring to Kansas City, Missouri, in 1972 and serving as Regional Manager before retiring in 1986. Betty said My career was raising my family. Im quite proud of the results. My family is, and always was, my most treasured possession.
In his spare time Bob enjoyed cooking, vegetable gardening, fishing, golf, traveling and was a prolific reader. We have fond memories of him fishing with his family at Lake Cheney outside of Wichita, Smithville Lake north of Kansas City and later with annual spring trips to Table Rock Lake in Missouri with his two sons. He was also a huge University of Kansas Jayhawks fan, especially their basketball program.
Betty enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, flower gardening, fishing, traveling and was a master bargain hunter. She would shop at several grocery stores each week in search of the best deals possible. She loved her bargains. Betty also had a reputation as a hard worker and her family would often joke that she would find the hardest way to get the work done.
Of their many shared hobbies, they truly enjoyed traveling that included many cruises across the globe, during which they enjoyed sightseeing, fine dining and dancing the nights away. They loved listening to their favorite music together while enjoying cocktails each evening. Although they both loved to fish, Betty was the one that actually caught the largest fish of the family while rod and reel fishing at local lakes. Church was also an important part of their lives. They were active members of Faubion United Methodist Church in Gladstone, Missouri, for many years.
Bob and Betty are survived by three children, Connie S. (Reutzel) of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Michael F. of Aurora, Colorado, and Gary B. of Smithville, Missouri; six grandchildren, Michele, Matt, Laura, Melissa, Steven, and Paul; and 11 great-grandchildren, Haley, Ethan, Sydnie, Andrew, Ally, Nolan, Kaylee, Cason, Henry, Emmett, and Logan; as well as Bobs younger siblings, Marilyn Hamm Falconer, of Atchison, and Bill C. Hamm, of Topeka; and Bettys younger sibling, Jo Jansen Edwards of Topeka.
Newcomers White Chapel Funeral Home & Cemetery in Gladstone, Missouri, handled their internment.
The family held a private celebration of their lives on Sept. 26, 2020.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
