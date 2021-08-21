ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Mitchell Keith Mitch Hamlin, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Strickland officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
Memorials are suggested to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Cremation care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Mitch was born on Oct. 17, 1951, in Atchison, the son of Jack D. and Jackie J. (McCoole) Hamlin. He attended Atchison Public Schools and graduated from Atchison High School in 1969.
After high school, he proudly served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge.
Mitch was a natural artist and could free hand draw anything he desired. He had a kind soul and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his children, Jono Hamlin, Jotham Hamlin, Jacy Hamlin, all of St. Joseph; his mother, Jackie Hamlin, Atchison; two sisters, Ginger (Dick) Hunninghake, Atchison, Rene (Jerry) Thatcher; two brothers, Dallas Hamlin, St. Joseph, Christopher Hamlin, Maryville, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Jaimen, Oakley, Jaileigh, Shawnee, Kaela, Cree, and Elaine; six great grandchildren and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Hamlin, stepmother, Gayle Hamlin and a grandson, Jacob Atkinson. As published in the Atchison Globe.
