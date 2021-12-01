Hamilton, Vivian M. 1939-2021

HURON, Kan. Vivian Mae Hamilton, 81 of Huron, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Amberwell Hiawatha, in Hiawatha, Kansas.
Vivian was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Atchison, the daughter of Andrew and Christina (Robbins) Evans.
She was a nurse for many years, having worked at the Atchison Hospital and various nursing homes in the area, retiring in 2006.
Vivian was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and she enjoyed sewing, embroidery, cooking, and building doll houses and furniture.
Vivians main purpose in life was to take care of others, and to make sure you had what you needed and were comfortable.
Vivian married Leland Hamilton on March 11, 1961; he preceded her in death on May 21, 1977.
Survivors include: their children: Steve and Michelle Hamilton, Holton, Sherry and Tim Gray, Atchison, Terry and Beth Hamilton, Effingham, Kansas; three sisters: Dorothy SFerlazza, Rose Nollen, Turner, Oregon, Donna Broyles, Albany, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded by: her parents; four brothers: Andrew Jack, Dennis, Oscar and Kenneth Bud Evans; and a sister, Anna Lee Kirkham.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Rev. Marty Reed officiating.
Burial will follow at the Miller Cemetery, Everest, Kansas.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.