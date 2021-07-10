Halling, Clarita M.

Clarita M. Halling
BENDENA, Kan. Clarita passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 15, 2020.
Her Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, 684 St. Benedict Road, Bendena, Kansas.
After burial in the church cemetery, visitation and a luncheon will be held in the church community center. As published in the Atchison Globe.
