Hall, Robert F. 1935-2021

SABETHA, Kan. Robert F. Hall, 86, of Sabetha, formerly from Effingham, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home.
Bob was born on April 12, 1935, in Atchison, the son of Albert S. and Myrtle (Folden) Hall.
He grew up in Farmington, Kansas, where he was known as Bob or Bobby. In 1953, he graduated from Atchison County Community High School and attended Emporia College.
Bob married Winifred J. Burgard on April 22, 1955, at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Topeka, Kansas. They have shared 66 years of marriage together.
Bob owned and operated Averie Acres, where he enjoyed all aspects of farming and managing his familys farm. Additionally, he worked for Page Airways, Snow Creek Ski Resort and USD 377 Effingham.
He was a past member of the Future Farmers of American, 4-H, where he served as a leader and in 1968, received the alumni award, a 14 year member of the Atchison County Fair Board, National Farmers Organization (N.F.O.), a Master Mason with the Mackey Lodge, # 48 Effingham, Active Lodge # 158 A.T. & A.M. Atchison, Abdallah Shrine Temple # 30 and Areme Chapter of the Eastern Star, Effingham.
He was a fourth-generation member of the Farmington Christian Church, where he served as Trustee and Elder.
Survivors include: his wife, Winnie Hall, Atchison; one daughter, Cyreesa (Mark) Windsor, Atchison; one granddaughter, Averie (John) Chapman; and two great-grandchildren, Miller and Reese Chapman, Fairway, Kansas; two sisters-in-law, Helen Hall, DeKalb, Missouri and Ann Burgard, Albuquerque, New Mexico; four nieces: Kathy Hall, Kansas City, Missouri, Darla Hall Emmendorfer, Dearborn, Missouri, Deborah (David) Wessel, Linda (Larry) Tovrea; one nephew, Gregg (Brenda) Burgard, all of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and three great-nephews: Zachary Emmendorfer, St. Joseph, Missouri, Kris Wessel and Adam Tovrea, Albuquerque.
His parents; a brother, Albert Scott Scotty Hall; and three nephews: Lindell, Richard and Darren Hall; one niece; Cindy Burgard Divett preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 16, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Rachael Dannar officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
There will be no visitation held prior to services, the family will greet friends and family following the graveside service at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison County Fair Board or the Atchison County Community High School Alumni Association and both may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
