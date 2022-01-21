Hall, Larry R. 1952-2022

CUMMINGS, Kan. Larry Ray Hall, 69, of Cummings, Kansas, died Jan. 12, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison, with Rev. Jim Cormode officiating the service. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the day of the service. Larry has been cremated under the direction of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to final expenses and may be sent in care to the funeral home.
Larry was born on Nov. 15, 1952, in Atchison, the son of William Edward and Margaret (Bizianes) Hall. He worked as an ironworker for the Local #10 in Kansas City until his retirement. Larry enjoyed his family, Cummings Christian Church family and friends. He spent time with friends and family shooting his guns for target practice. He enjoyed riding his Harley when he was able to ride, wood whittling and taking care of his grandchildren and dogs.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Paradise-Hall; son, Joshua (Jenna) Hall; daughter, Angelic Hall; six grandchildren; sisters; Betty Johnson, Phyllis (Gayle) Robbins and Linda (Marvin) Myer.
He is preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, William Edward Hall Jr.
