Harold Dean Hall, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
He was born March 29, 1936, in La Monte, Missouri.
Dean married Janet K. Cicewski, Feb. 19, 1966, at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, by Rev. Walter Volmer, O.S.B.
She survives of the home.
Dean was a store manager and opened the first TG&Y store, in Atchison, Kansas.
He was a Communicant of St. Benedicts Catholic Church, Atchison.
Dean was current member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He enjoyed the holidays and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by: his first wife, Mary Louise VanBibber; parents, Norman and Della (Brown) Hall; and nine siblings.
Additional survivors include: children: Robert Hall (Tina), Christine Crockett (Bobby), Steve Hall (Kim), Dave Hall (Kelley), Bill Hall (Carolyn), Dana Gertner (Jon) and Joe Hall (Katrina); 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald Hall.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Inurnment: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, at a later date.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Online obituary and guestbook at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
