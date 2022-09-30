Ruby Helen Hale, 91, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, prior to residing at Vintage Park, she lived on the family farm for 62 years.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Pastor Brad Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Lancaster Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

