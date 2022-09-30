Ruby Helen Hale, 91, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, prior to residing at Vintage Park, she lived on the family farm for 62 years.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Pastor Brad Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Lancaster Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Ruby was born April 19, 1931, in Atchison, the daughter of Roy and Susie (Matthews) Green and was the last living and youngest child of nine children. She attended Atchison Public School and graduated in 1950 from Atchison High School.
Ruby was a homemaker, nurses aide and a school bus driver for USD 409. She was a member of Camp Creek United Methodist Church and Willing Workers Social Club. Ruby enjoyed word search, puzzles, softball, bowling, and a trip to the casino to double that money and bus trips having visited various parts of the country. She was a daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, and a great grandmother.
Ruby married Albert Hale on Aug. 19, 1950, at the First Christian Church in Atchison. He survives of the home.
Survivors include their children, David and Alana Hale, Cummings, Kansas, Nancy Hauetter, Kansas City, Missouri, Gerald Hale, Atchison, James and Carol Hale, Atchison, Sarah and Luke Erpelding, Atchison; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Roy Wayne Hale; siblings, Edna Hilton, Olive (Charles) Walker, Beulah (Ted) King, Claude Green, Sherman Kenneth (Judy) Green, Riley (Arolist) Green, Forest (Mary) Green, Major Edith Green; and in-laws, John and Inger Martin, Hazel and Roy Roloff, Grace and Bill Cowley, Lila and John Woods, Lois and Bill Stevens, Hugh Hale, Louise and Carl Cantwell. As published in the Atchison Globe.
