Hale, Joan O. 1934-2021

TOPEKA, Kan. Joan Olga (Nelson) Hale, 87, of Topeka, passed away on Nov. 8, 2021, at home. She was surrounded with love and will be missed by many.
She was born on May 2, 1934, to Thomas Hendricks and Helga Emelia (Bache) Perdue in Horton, Kansas. Joan graduated from Huron High School in 1952, in Huron, Kansas.
Joan worked for Southwestern Bell and AT&T as a telephone operator. She started her career in Huron and continued it in Atchison and Topeka, where she later retired in 1985.
She was a Past Worthy Matron of Helena Chapter 210, and a dual member of Beulah Chapter 34 Order of the Eastern Star, Asian Toltec Rite #1, Topeka Assembly #24 Social Order of the Beauceant, Telephone pioneers of America, Union and Local #601.
She was active in Jobs Daughters International Bethel since 1970, where she served as secretary, and received the Golden Cloak Award and was awarded the Silver Lining award.
She enjoyed reading cook books, embroidery and naps with her cats.
She married Wayne Elbridge Nelson on July 2, 1955, and they had three daughters. He preceded her in death July 19, 2003.
She later married Walter Hale on June 3, 2006; he preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2014.
Joan is survived by: her daughters: Johanna (Larry) Flott, Helga Nelson and Olga (Craig) Strever; eight grandchildren: Gabrielle (Peter) Smith, Lura (Josh) Colson, William Elbridge (Deborah) Huckaby, Henry Flott, Kristine (Ethan) Timmerman, Jaylene (Dalton) Strever, Kaylene Strever and Collene Strever; three great-granddaughters: Kailee, Hallie, and Avi.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will take place on from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Parker Price Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Parker Price Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, at Miller Cemetery in Everest, Kansas, in Brown County.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Croix Hospice Care and sent in care of Parker Price Funeral Home.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.parkerpricefh.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
