Hagy, Randy G. 1953-2023

RENO, Nev. Randy Gene Hagy, 70, of Fernley, Nevada, died on April 12, 2023, in Reno.
He was born Jan. 10, 1953, in Flint, Michigan, and grew up in Mesa, Arizona. After graduating from Westwood High School, he joined the Air Force. As an aircraft mechanic, he was stationed in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Germany. After retiring from the military, he had a career as an auto mechanic, and later, a truck driver.
He was preceeded in death by his mother, Marie Hagy; father, Loyd Hagy; sister, Marsha Tyler; brother-in-law, Bill Costianes; and sister-in-law, Karen Hagy.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Hagy; daughter, Laura Coleman; son, Josh Hagy; son-in-law, Jerid Coleman; four grandchildren; brother, Glen Hagy; sisters, Marilyn Hagy, Karen Thomas, and Laurie Costianes; brother-in-law, Tony Thomas; many nieces and nephews, and his lifelong friend, Craig Strode.
Randy was able to donate his corneas. As published in the Atchison Globe.
