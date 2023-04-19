Hagy, Randy G. 1953-2023

RENO, Nev. Randy Gene Hagy, 70, of Fernley, Nevada, died on April 12, 2023, in Reno.

He was born Jan. 10, 1953, in Flint, Michigan, and grew up in Mesa, Arizona. After graduating from Westwood High School, he joined the Air Force. As an aircraft mechanic, he was stationed in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Germany. After retiring from the military, he had a career as an auto mechanic, and later, a truck driver.

