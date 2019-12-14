Mark R. Grove
BLAIR, Neb. Mark Richard Grove, age 75, of Blair, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Dec. 4, 2019, in Blair.
Mark was born on Nov. 24, 1944, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Roy and Beatrice Grove.
Mark was an ambassador for friendship and love by personally connecting with everyone he met. He had a zest for life that was unsurpassed.
Although he lived most of his life in Atchison, he loved to travel and made several trips to Nebraska, Colorado and Oregon, to visit family. He also vacationed and spent time with family in Hawaii, Alaska, St. Martin and New York. Just mention a trip or a party to Mark and he was ready to go!
Marks main hobby was collecting model car. He was a big fan of the Chiefs, the Royals and KU basketball.
Mark was an honorary member of the Sacred Heart Council #723 of the Knights of Columbus.
He attended Atchison High School and Atchison Vo-Tech.
For years, Mark participated in Special Olympics and also attended the Easter Seals Camp, in Empire, Colorado.
He worked at the Achievement Services sheltered workshop for many years. The staff at Achievement Services lovingly took care of Mark. They were not only his friends, but his family as well.
Mark was blessed to have so many dear friends in Atchison that some people jokingly referred to Mark as the unofficial mayor of Atchison.
Words cannot express how much Mark will be missed by his family and friends.
Mark is survived by his siblings: Mary K. (Jack) Moran, of Corvallis, Oregon, Jim (Shari) Grove, of Ft. Calhoun, Nebraska and Joe (Rose Mary) Grove, of Dillon, Colorado. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Shirley Grove, of Atchison; and brother-in-law, Herb Barkow, of Centennial, Colorado. Mark has numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews, that adore him and will miss him greatly.
Mark was preceded in death by: his parents, Roy and Beatrice Grove; his sister, Nancy Barkow; his twin brother, Mike Grove; and nephew, Tim Moran.
The family greatly appreciates your thoughts, prayers and charitable donations, in memory of Mark, to one of the following: Achievement Services of Atchison, St. Benedicts Church, or a charity of your choice.
A visitation and Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Benedicts Church, 1001 North Second St., Atchison, KS.
The funeral Mass, with Fr. Jeremy Heppler OSB officiating, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Benedicts Church.
Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, in Atchison, immediately following the funeral Mass. As published in the Atchison Globe.
