JOPLIN, Mo. Hugh (Butch) John Grossman III passed away in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the age of 76.
He was born in Joplin on Dec. 17, 1946, to Hugh John Grossman Jr. and Elsie (Braden) Grossman; both proceeded him in death.
Hugh was born and raised in Joplin. He enlisted in the United States Air Force while in college, married Donna Eyster in 1966, and had two children together, Travis and Tricia, after two tours to Vietnam and one tour to Thailand.
Hugh worked for two different Finance companies, which ultimately landed him and his family in Olathe, Kansas. Hugh served as a police officer in Spring Hill, Kansas. During that same time, Hugh leveraged his rank and time served in the Air Force to start a second military career with the Army reserves.
March of 1990, Hugh married his now wife, Donna Fine-Grossman, and increased the size of his family by blending in two more boys, Jason and Scott. At the completion of his masters degree in Business Administration from Park College, Hugh was called back to active duty during Operation Desert Storm.
Survivors of his family include: his wife, Donna Kay Grossman; his son, Travis (Heidi) Grossman; his grandson, Braden (Cheyenne) Grossman; his daughter, Tricia Grossman; stepson, Jason (Kristi) Fine with their two children, Hunter and Charli Fine; stepson, Scott (Kimberly) Fine, with their two children, Greyson and Brooks Fine.
Additional survivors include: his sister, Alicia (Grossman) West (Dave), her sons, Joshua Butterfield, Matt (Heidee) Hakes, and their children: Hadlee, Crosby and Hudson.
Hughs cousins included: John Sheppard (Kathy), Randy Grossman, Ann (Rick) Zieger, and Rick (MaryFrance) Swan.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
