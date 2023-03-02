William H. Grippin Sr., age 99, of Atchison, Kansas, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Atchison Senior Village Nursing Center.
William was born Dec. 23, 1923, in Atchison, the son of William Francis and Irene Frances (Behney) Grippin. He attended Washington Elementary School and graduated from Atchison High School in 1942.
He and Edith Lorraine Evans were united in marriage Oct. 13, 1946, in Leavenworth, Kansas. Mrs. Grippin preceded him in death on March 6, 1997.
Bill owned and operated Grippin and Son Moving and Storage until his retirement in 2015.
Survivors include a son, Robert Bob (Linda) Grippin, Atchison; daughter-in-law, Donna Grippin, Atchison; four grandchildren, Kim (Brad) Bottorff, Doug (Sandy) Grippin, Bob (Diane) Grippin Jr., Michael (Megan) Grippin; 12 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, William H. Bill Grippin Jr., and a daughter, Joyce Irene Grippin, and sister, Blanche Shifflett.
Mr. Grippin has been cremated under the care and direction of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
A register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Grippin Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.