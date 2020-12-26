KANSAS CITY (North), Mo. Shawn Griffith, 50, Kansas City, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
He was born Dec. 4, 1970, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to David and Deborah (Petesch) Griffith.
The body will lie-in-state from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville.
Masks are required. No more than 10 people allowed in chapel at a time.
Private family service.
Full obituary and condolences available at meyersfuneralchapel.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
