Terrance North Terry Griffin, age 64, of Atchison, Kansas, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the University of Kansas Hospital.
A Celebration of Life service was Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Humane Society or Maur Hill-Mount Academy and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Terry was born on Jan. 3, 1957, in Atchison. He is the son of Norman Griffin and Henrietta Caldwell. He attended St. Benedicts Grade School, Maur Hill Prep School and graduated from DeKalb High School in 1975.
He and Mary Beth Brentano were united in marriage on June 19, 1999, on the Griffin lakeshore property at Sugar Lake in Rushville, Missouri.
He began his employment in Houston, Texas, in the construction trade as a home builder. He returned to Atchison and built his fathers home and continued working in the construction trade until he began with the City of Atchison where he later became the Building Inspector.
He taught at Vo-Tech in building trades and then worked for the US Postal Service in Atchison as a custodian and maintenance provider until his retirement in 2019.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, canoeing and hiking- he even hiked the Appalachian Trail. He was a member of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Beth Griffin, of the couples home in Atchison; his father and step-mother, Norman (Joy) Griffin, Rushville, Missouri; stepchildren, Brian Lauck, Kansas City, Missouri; Kyle Wohlgemuth, McMinnville, Tennessee; and a step-grandson, Grant Wohlgemuth; two brothers, Michael (Tami) Griffin; Steven (Debby) Griffin, both of Rushville; a sister, Stephanie (David) Hundley, Atchison; two stepbrothers, Marshall (Bonnie) Goodlet, Mitchell (Beverly) Goodlet; two stepsisters, Melinda (Tom) Smith, Melody Nelson; two nephews, Bryce (Corinne) Hundley, Jason (Mandi) Griffin; a niece, Jenna (Ryan) Martin; and a great niece and nephew, Ashtyn and Bode Griffin.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Henrietta, and a step-sister, Marsha Goodlet.
Maternal Grandparents Art and Regina Caldwell, Paternal Grandparents Howard and Virginia Griffin, and Great Aunt and Uncle Thelma and Hughie Wood.
