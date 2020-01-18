Griffin, Rosaileen G. 1920-2020

TOPEKA, Kan. Rosaileen G. "Rosie" Griffin, age 99, of Topeka, passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at Brewster Place.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1920, in Doniphan, Kansas, the daughter of Emil and Amelia (Neese) Drummond.
She attended Doniphan High School, the class of 1938. She later attended Highland Community College, where she studied business.
She was an active member at First Congregational Church and was a member of First Nighters.
Rosie married her husband, William Griffin, on June 13, 1948.
Rosie worked for the Kansas Department of Motor Vehicles for several years, before becoming a wife and mother.
Rosie remained active during the years she lived at Brewster, joining in on the numerous activities offered. She liked trivia and bingo, as well as going on many outings, which included trips to the casinos, lunches, Topeka and Kansas City Zoos, Sea Life, the Plaza in Kansas City, and riding in the St. Patricks Day Parade.
Rosie is survived by: her son, David Griffin; niece, Cheryle Rimel; nephew, Edward Hagen; and her family at Brewster Place.
She was proceeded in death by: her husband, William Griffin; and sister, Edwynne Moore.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Penwell-Gabel Chapel, 1321 Southwest 10th Ave.
The visitation will be the hour prior at 9:30 a.m. As published in the Atchison Globe.
