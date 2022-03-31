RUSHVILLE, Mo. Roger Dean Griffin, 89 and a half, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Roger was born on Sept. 12, 1932, in Rushville, the son of William Griffin and Etta (Wallis) Griffin Grace.
Roger proudly served in the Korean War for the United States Army, where he was stationed in Japan. He later worked for Pension Envelop Clark Printing, where he later retired from Donnelly Corporation.
Roger is preceded in death by: both of his parents; his loving wife, Virginia Griffin; brothers, Bobby Wallis Griffin and William Griffin; and sisters: Clyta Miller, Charlotte Black and Margaret Dougherty.
He is survived by: daughter, Melinda Sparks; brother, Franklin Griffin; sisters, Shirley (Dewayne) Reder and Linda (Daniel) Brox; grandchildren :Elizabeth (Chuck) Wolfe, Kimby (Richard) Felix and Richard (Brenda) Sparks; eight great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Maple Hill Funeral Home, with a graveside service to immediately follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
