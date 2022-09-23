RUSHVILLE, Mo. Norman Howard Griffin, a lifelong resident of Sugar Lake in Rushville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his home.

Normans life will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, with a parish rosary beginning at 2 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home followed by a funeral service with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as officiant. The family will receive friends on Monday, beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Norm will be cremated following the service with interment at a later date in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.