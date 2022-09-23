RUSHVILLE, Mo. Norman Howard Griffin, a lifelong resident of Sugar Lake in Rushville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his home.
Normans life will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, with a parish rosary beginning at 2 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home followed by a funeral service with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as officiant. The family will receive friends on Monday, beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Norm will be cremated following the service with interment at a later date in Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Parish, Atchison Humane Society or MH-MA and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom care has been entrusted.
Norman was born Nov. 5, 1935, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Virginia (Black) Griffin and Howard Griffin. He attended grade schools in Rushville and graduated from Maur Hill Prep. Norman attended Benedictine College.
He and Henrietta Caldwell were united in marriage in 1958 in Atchison, she preceded him in death in 1968. Norm and Joy Moulden were united in marriage on March 16, 1974, in Rushville, and have shared 48 years together.
Norman worked at Rockwell while attending college, and Firestone for 25 years as an office and credit manager.
Norman was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a lifelong resident of his beloved Sugar Lake. In his youth he was an avid waterskier, in his later years he enjoyed collecting Speedliner wood boats, hosting an annual reunion with his boat friends. He also enjoyed collecting Lionel trains, collecting water skis and he shared his hobbies with his children.
Norman became a single father of four children early in life and with the help of his parents raised his kids until meeting Joy and adding another five children to his family. Norman developed a close relationship with each of his nine children. Norman retired early and became close to his grandchildren, especially Jenna, Bryce, Stormy, Griffin, and Freeman while helping to care for them.
Norm is survived by his wife, Joy Griffin, of the couples home; sons, Michael (Tami) Griffin, Steven (Debbie) Griffin, both of Rushville; stepsons, Marshall (Bonnie) Goodlet, Atchison, Mitchell (Bev) Goodlet, Raytown, Missouri; a daughter, Stephanie (David) Hundley, Atchison; stepdaughters, Melinda (Tom) Smith, Rushville, Melody Nelson, Hiawatha, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Griffin, Atchison; his 11 grandchildren include: Jason (Mandi) Griffin, Bryce (Corinne) Hundley, Jenna (Ryan) Martin, Jennifer (Doug) Fridell, Kristy (Trey) Holle, Ryan (Tyler) Molt, Stormy (Rich) Davis, Christina Graf, Brandon (Andrea) Goodlet, Dusty Blazek, Tara Nelson; and his sixteen great grandchildren: Ashtyn and Bode Griffin, Theodore Norman Martin, Simon Holle, Adam and Teagan Nelson, Griffin and Freeman Davis, Cameron and Aaron Fridell, Morgan and Carter Molt, Conner, Hannah, Jayden and Christian Simmers.
He is preceded in death by a son, Terry Griffin, and a stepdaughter, Marsha Goodlet. As published in the Atchison Globe.
