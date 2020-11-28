Louanna Sanders Grier was born on Oct. 16, 1929, the daughter of Clarence and Emily Sanders in Atchison. This is where she was raised with three sisters and one brother, she being the last left of her siblings.
She went to school in Atchison at Lincoln and The Mount.
She met and married Charles McKinley Grier from Hiawatha, Kansas on Nov. 12, 1948, when she was 18.
They first lived in Atchison and then moved to Hiawatha, where they resided the rest of their married life.
From this union, nine children were brought into this world: Tanya, Dion, Roberta, Malcolm, Rhonda, Barry, Alta, Danny (Guyon) and Ethan.
She passed from this life just as sweetly as she was in it, with her family at her side on Monday evening, Nov. 23.
She passed knowing she was loved by: her nine children; 59 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Louanna leaves a legacy to love God and will live on, through every one of us that she loved dearly.
Services: held Nov. 27, at Hiawatha Hiawatha Cemetery, Malcom Grier officiated.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Louanna Grier Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St. 66434.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.