Russell Del Greenwood, 54, Atchison, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Survivors include: his wife, Brenda Greenwood of the couples home in Atchison; his children, Hunter and Hannah Greenwood, Ft. Worth, Texas; parents, Brad and Ree Greenwood, Atchison; sister, Heather (Carl) Wilk, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Mr. Greenwood has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Private inurnment will be at a later date, in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation care and final arrangements. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.