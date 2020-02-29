Greenly, Kevin A. 19592020

Kevin A. Greenly
TOPEKA, Kan. Kevin Arnold Greenly, 60, Topeka, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home, in Topeka.
Kevin was born Dec. 20, 1959, the son of Edward Kerford and Nan Greenly.
He attended schools in Atchison.
He and Sherry Ann Beadles, were united in marriage on Feb. 2, 1989, in Lansing, Kansas, and made their home in Topeka.
Mrs. Greenly preceded him in death, on March 5, 2017.
Kevin was employed for over 25 years at Frito Lay Company, in Topeka, in the palletizing department.
Kevin served with the United States Marines.
Survivors include: his mother, Nan Greenly, Atchison, Kansas; two sons, Kevin Greenly, Topeka, and Trenton Greenly, Overland Park, Kansas; four daughters: Bianca Greenly, Lees Summit, Missouri, Kalesha Webb, Washington, D.C., Marcie Webb, Alexandria, Virgina, and Brandy Bartron, Colorado Springs, Colorado; two brothers, Lance Greenly, Lawrence, Kansas, and Clayton Greenly, Atchison; and eight grandchildren.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Edward Kerford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Second Christian Church, with Rev. Paul Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Second Christian Church, and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
