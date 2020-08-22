Richard K. Green, 72, Atchison, Kansas died Monday, August 17, 2020, at his residence.
There will be no scheduled services or visitation for Mr. Green. Final arrangements were entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Richard was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Sherman Kenneth and Wanda Jean Blair Green. He attended Atchison Public Schools graduating from Atchison High School.
He and Judy K. Cochran were united in marriage on Dec. 5, 1969, in Atchison at the First Christian Church. Mrs. Green survives of the home.
Richard was employed as an over the road truck driver. He later became a med aide and served for a couple years at Atchison Medicalodge Nursing Center and then at the Medicalodge of Leavenworth, Kansas for 22 years until his retirement.
In his spare time and during retirement Richard enjoyed playing golf, gardening and traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Judy of the home; two sons, Jeff Green, Atchison, Abraham Green, Coos Bay, Oregon; two daughters, Rachel Green, Atchison, Rebekah Green, Atchison; two brothers, John (Michelle) Green, Katy, Texas, Tom Boos, Irving, Texas; two sisters, Diane (Mark) McMillan, Omaha, Nebraska, Janice Boos, Omaha; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Nitz. As published in the Atchison Globe.
